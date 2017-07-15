Preview: Phillies at Brewers

The All-Star break did nothing to slow down the Milwaukee Brewers, who hope to extend their lead in the National League Central when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Milwaukee won six of its last seven contests before the break and picked up where it left off by posting a 9-6 triumph in Friday's series opener.

The Brewers - who own a 5 1/2-game division lead over the Chicago Cubs - rolled to victory on the strength of an eight-run second inning that was powered by Ryan Braun's sixth career grand slam, which put him ahead of Cecil Cooper, John Jaha and Jeromy Burnitz for the franchise lead. Manny Pina went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, giving him three multi-hit performances and six RBIs in seven contests this month. Philadelphia remains mired in the NL East basement as Friday's setback was its sixth loss in seven games. Maikel Franco recorded four of the Phillies' nine hits and drove in a pair of runs while Odubel Herrera, who also registered two RBIs, has hit safely in six of his last seven contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NBC 10 (Philadelphia), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (6-6, 3.59 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (8-4, 3.30)

Nola had his three-start winning streak snapped last time out as he suffered a hard-luck loss to San Diego on July 8 after allowing two runs and four hits in eight innings. The 24-year-old native of Louisiana has given up a total of five runs and recorded 34 strikeouts in 29 1/3 frames over his last four turns and has yielded more than three runs just once in his last seven outings. Nola was superb in his two previous career starts against Milwaukee, allowing one run and striking out 16 over 13 innings while notching a pair of victories.

Nelson has won each of his last three starts, including a road outing against the New York Yankees on Sunday in which he gave up three runs over five innings. The 28-year-old Oregonian has thrived at home of late, going 4-0 with a 0.97 ERA and 45 strikeouts in his last five turns at Miller Park. Nelson has posted a 1-1 record and 6.89 ERA in three career outings against Philadelphia.

Walk-Offs

1. Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (elbow) and 2B Cesar Hernandez (oblique) are expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list during the team's series in Miami, which begins Monday.

2. Milwaukee recalled OF Brett Phillips and optioned RHP Michael Blazek to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

3. Philadelphia OF Aaron Altherr went 2-for-3 on Friday but exited in the fifth inning with a mildly strained right hamstring.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Brewers 3