Preview: Phillies at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers look to complete a three-game sweep before heading out on the road when they host the Philadelphia Phillies for the series finale on Sunday. Milwaukee has come out of the All-Star break to win the first two games of the set, posting a 3-2 triumph on Saturday for its eighth victory in nine overall contests.

Travis Shaw was the offensive hero in the latest win, leading off the eighth inning with his career-best 20th homer to snap a tie. The Brewers were unable to increase their lead in the National League Central, however, remaining 5 1/2 games ahead of Chicago as the Cubs trounced Baltimore. Philadelphia managed only four hits - three for extra bases - Saturday as it suffered its seventh loss in eight contests. Odubel Herrera registered two of them, including his eighth home run of the season as the 25-year-old Venezuelan has gone deep in three consecutive games and hit safely in seven of his last eight.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.49 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-4, 3.98)

Hellickson has suffered four losses during his nine-start winless drought and has settled for a no-decision in each of his last four outings, including a six-inning stint against Pittsburgh on July 6 in which he gave up three runs and five hits. The 30-year-old native of Iowa has worked at least six frames six times since his last victory, a road triumph over the Pirates on May 19. Hellickson is 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA in four career starts against Milwaukee.

Garza is coming off his first win in four starts, a victory over Baltimore on July 5 in which he scattered five hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. The 33-year-old Californian has been keeping the ball in the park of late, serving up only two homers over his last seven outings. Garza has posted an impressive 2.32 ERA over eight career starts against Philadelphia but owns just a 2-2 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies OF Aaron Altherr (hamstring) missed Saturday's contest and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Brewers RHP Junior Guerra (shin) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

3. Milwaukee OF Hernan Perez hit his 11th homer on Saturday, leaving him two shy of matching the career high he set last season.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Phillies 4