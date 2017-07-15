Eight-run second propels Brewers to 9-6 win over Phils

MILWAUKEE -- Once again, Zach Davies was far from his best, but once again the Milwaukee Brewers' offense came through big for the young right-hander.

Orlando Arcia hit a three-run home run and Ryan Braun belted his sixth career grand slam as the Brewers scored eight runs in the second inning and held on for a 9-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at Miller Park.

Davies (11-4) gave up six runs -- five earned -- on seven hits and five walks while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings.

"I don't think he was on top of it tonight," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Five walks, that's not him. There were a couple of walks that really hurt him. Free passes, there are times where you are maybe pitching around somebody, but in a game like this there were a couple of walks that hurt him."

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta (2-5) went five innings and allowed a season-high nine runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

"This is his first go-round in the big leagues," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He's shown us a lot of promise and I like what he's been doing. Today wasn't his best."

Staked to an early, 2-0 lead, Pivetta struck out the first four batters before Domingo Santana's one-out double in the second.

Pivetta allowed seven consecutive batters to reach.

Arcia cleared the bases along the way with a three-run homer when he hit Pivetta's 1-2 pitch over the left-center field wall. It was his ninth homer of the season.

After Pivetta sandwiched walks to Davies and Eric Thames around a single to Jonathan Villar, Braun came up and wasted little time.

He crushed Pivetta's first offering to straight-away center for his 11th home run and his sixth career grand slam, giving the Brewers an 8-2 lead.

"It was a high breaking ball," Counsell said. "It might have been a ball, actually. I knew Ryan was going to be aggressive that at-bat after his first at-bat. He threw him a bad pitch for a guy that was going to be aggressive."

From there, though, Pivetta settled in. After Braun's grand slam, he retired nine consecutive batters.

"It's just part of the game," Pivetta said. "My concern was after giving up eight runs, going out there and trying to minimize the damage as much as I can so we don't have to wear out the bullpen or use too many position players."

Philadelphia got two runs back in the fifth when Maikel Franco singled to right-center for his second hit of the day.

Milwaukee made it a 9-4 game in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Manny Pina before the Phillies got within three in the sixth on Odubel Herrera's two-run shot off Davies.

"I mean, I'm (angry about) my performance, definitely," Davies said. "But the team's winning and you can't be selfish in that aspect and be upset and show it when the team is doing what it should be doing."

Franco finished with four hits for Philadelphia while Aaron Altherr added a pair of doubles but had to leave the game in the fifth after suffering a mild strain of his right hamstring.

Corey Knebel worked a scoreless ninth for his 15th save of the season as the Brewers won for the 10th time in their last 12 games and maintained a 5 1/2-game lead over the second-place Cubs in the National League Central.

NOTES: Phillies OF Aaron Altherr is day-to-day after suffering a mild strain of his left hamstring running out a fifth-inning double Friday?night. ... Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun's second inning grand slam was the sixth of his career, moving him into first place in Brewers history. ... The Brewers added LHP Tyler Webb to their bullpen Friday, after acquiring him in a trade with the Yankees a day earlier. Milwaukee also recalled OF Brett Philips from Triple-A Colorado Springs ... LF Howie Kendrick did not join the Phillies on their trip to Milwaukee. Instead, he remained in Philadelphia rehabbing his strained left hamstring. ... Vince Velasquez allowed a run on two hits and a walk Thursday night in a rehab appearance with Single-A Clearwater and could return to the Phillies' rotation Tuesday in Miami. Velasquez has been out since May 31 because of a strained flexor in his right elbow. ... The teams were wearing 1980s-style throwback uniforms as the Brewers honored their 1982 American League championship squad -- the only team in franchise history to reach a World Series.