Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks possess the majors' best home mark at 26-9 and look to be ungracious hosts on Friday when they begin a 10-game homestand with the opener of a four-game series versus the Philadelphia Phillies. Arizona is coming off a successful 7-1 road trip that included a three-game sweep of free-falling Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.

"This group went out and made a statement," manager Torey Lovullo said after the Diamondbacks breezed to a 10-3 victory over Colorado on Thursday. "We won two of three here, and that was very positive for this ballclub ... we have the ability to score runs quickly." Arizona has erupted for 26 runs in its last two contests and enjoyed a 15-9 edge in last week's series versus Philadelphia, although manager Pete Mackanin's club has won each of the last four games in Phoenix. Recent history, however, hasn't been kind to the Phillies, who posted just their second win in 15 outings with a 5-1 triumph over St. Louis on Thursday.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Mark Leiter Jr. (0-0, 4.74 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (6-6, 5.19)

Leiter will be making his first career start in the majors after allowing 12 runs and 14 walks in 12 relief appearances this season. The 26-year-old posted a 1-0 mark in five trips to the mound - including three starts - with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before rejoining the Phillies on Thursday. Leiter's last two appearances with Philadelphia didn't go so well, as he permitted five runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning against Miami on May 30 before walking three batters in his next stint versus San Francisco three days later.

Corbin answered a rough patch by winning his second straight start last Friday after yielding two earned runs on five hits in six innings of a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia. The 27-year-old permitted five runs total in his last two starts after being shredded for 12 earned runs on 19 hits in his previous two - both losses. Corbin was taken deep by Cameron Rupp in his last outing after surrendering 11 homers in a six-start stretch spanning all of May into early June.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has recorded four three-hit performances in his last nine games and went 5-for-15 with a home and four RBIs in three contests versus Philadelphia.

2. Phillies RHP Pat Neshek extended his scoreless innings streak to 15 innings on Thursday.

3. Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera's 16 extra-base hits in June are the highest monthly total on the team since Dominic Brown collected 17 in May 2013.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 8, Phillies 2