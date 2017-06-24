Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies got off to a nice start on their nine-game road trip and look to keep it going when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday for the second contest of their four-game series. Philadelphia used some late power to post a 6-1 triumph in the opener, ending its seven-game slide on the road.

Maikel Franco belted a solo homer in the eighth inning and Tommy Joseph added a two-run shot in a four-run ninth, giving him at least one hit in 17 of his last 18 contests. Arizona managed only six hits Friday as it was held in check after scoring a total of 26 runs in its previous two contests. David Peralta recorded one of the Diamondbacks' hits, a double that extended his hitting streak to six games. The 29-year-old Venezuelan has collected 11 hits during his run, with only three going for extra bases.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Ben Lively (1-1, 3.33 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (7-3, 2.87)

After winning his major-league debut on June 3 against San Francisco, Lively has gone 0-1 in three starts - including a no-decision against Arizona on Sunday in which he allowed three runs and eight hits over six innings. The 25-year-old Floridian registered six strikeouts - one more than the total from his first three turns - and issued just one walk after handing out seven free passes over his initial 21 frames. Lively has yielded three runs and at least eight hits in each outing during his winless streak but had worked seven innings in each of his three career starts prior to Sunday.

Ray also did not factor in the decision on Sunday after yielding four runs on eight hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. The outing ended a five-start winning streak for the 25-year-old native of Tennessee but extended his unbeaten string to seven outings that includes four scoreless efforts, a complete game and three double-digit strikeout performances. Ray, who hasn't lost since May 9 versus Detroit, owns a 1-1 record and 5.19 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.

Walk-Offs

1. Phillies LF/2B Howie Kendrick was scratched from Friday's lineup due to tightness in his left hamstring but came on and delivered a pinch-hit double.

2. Arizona placed J.J. Hoover (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list, purchased the contract of fellow RHP Rubby De La Rosa from Triple-A Reno and designated C Oscar Hernandez for assignment.

3. Philadelphia placed Casey Fien (shoulder) on the 10-day DL and recalled fellow RHP Mark Leiter Jr. from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his first major-league start, which he won by scattering three hits over six scoreless innings.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 9, Phillies 3