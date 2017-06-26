Preview: Phillies at Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies veteran Howie Kendrick came off the bench Sunday and provided another reminder of his value, delivering a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the seventh inning. The versatile 33-year-old hopes to return to the starting lineup Monday as the Phillies conclude their four-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks, who have won 11 of their last 13 contests and sit 2 1/2 games behind first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Kendrick has become a valuable trade chip for the Phillies while hitting .361 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 32 games, but he’s been limited to pinch-hit duties since Thursday with tightness in his left hamstring. Kendrick’s presence has been missed atop the order, where leadoff hitter Cameron Perkins has gone 2-for-22 with eight strikeouts and no walks since being called up from the minors last Tuesday. One of the teams that could have interest in Kendrick is the Diamondbacks, who improved to 28-10 at home with Sunday’s 2-1, 11-inning victory over Philadelphia. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who leads the majors with 65 RBIs, contributed two hits and is hitting .423 with five homers and 18 RBIs over his last 12 games.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (1-3, 4.46 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (8-4, 3.14)

Pivetta continued to impress in his start against St. Louis last Wednesday, allowing three runs with 10 strikeouts over six innings. The 24-year-old rookie has registered a total of 19 strikeouts over his last two outings and has fanned 46 batters in his eight starts covering 42 1/3 innings. Pivetta, who is facing Arizona for the first time, has shown improved control of late with a total of three walks in his last two outings.

Greinke pitched well for seven innings last Tuesday against Colorado but ran into trouble in the eighth and took the loss after being charged with four runs over 7 1/3 frames. The three-time Gold Glove award winner has gone 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA in his last four starts covering 25 innings. Freddy Galvis has been limited to one hit in 12 at-bats against Greinke, who is is 7-1 with a 2.54 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings is 12-for-45 with two home runs and six RBIs during his 11-game hitting streak.

2. Phillies RHP Jeanmar Gomez and OF Michael Saunders both cleared unconditional release waivers on Sunday and are free to sign with any club.

3. Arizona closer RHP Fernando Rodney has allowed one unearned run on no hits with 14 strikeouts over his last nine appearances covering nine innings.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 3