Diamondbacks beat Phillies on Descalso's RBI in 11th

PHOENIX -- Arizona's Chris Owings did his best to wear out Philadelphia reliever Edubray Ramos, and Daniel Descalso applied the final blow.

Owings worked Ramos for a walk in a 12-pitch at-bat after Paul Goldschmidt singled with two outs in the 11th inning, and Descalso followed with a ground single to right field to give the Diamondbacks a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Phillies on Sunday at Chase Field.

"He is trying to put 'CO' away with two strikes and try to make his best pitches and 'CO' keeps fouling them off. I'm sure the pitcher is frustrated at that point," Descalso said.

"'CO' did a great job of battling there to get us into a spot where we had a runner in scoring position."

Descalso and Goldschmidt had two hits apiece as the D-backs (48-28) moved 20 games over .500 for the first time this season and extended their best start in franchise history. They have won 14 of their last 17 games and are two games ahead of the pace set by the 2001 team.

"Just trying to have a good at-bat," Owings said. "Ever since the season started, you just have that vibe in the dugout where something good is going to happen. Whoever is up there, a lot of confidence in who is at the dish."

Left-hander T.J. McFarland (4-1) pitched the 11th for the victory, giving up a one-out walk before getting out of the inning with a double play.

Handyman Descalso, who made his fifth start at third base Sunday, also has started at second base, first base and left field this season.

"He is always able to manage the moment, manage the at-bat," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's always engaged in what he has to do. He's had big at-bats on big platforms for many years. You can always count on getting his best effort."

Right fielder Aaron Altherr had three of the Phillies' nine hits and catcher Andrew Knapp had two.

Philadelphia (24-50) has lost 15 of 18 entering Monday's final game of the four-game wraparound series. The Phillies have the worst record and the worst road record (10-30) in the majors.

"Once again not enough offense," Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. "We have to put some crooked numbers up there and we haven't been doing it. We have had our spurts, but the key to success at any leve,l but especially at this level, is consistency."

Arizona starter Randall Delgado gave up four hits and a walk in five scoreless innings, striking out four.

Philadelphia starter Jeremy Hellickson gave up one run and three hits in six innings in his first start at Chase Field since spending 2015 with Arizona.

The Diamondbacks broke a scoreless tied in the fourth inning when Nick Ahmed doubled into the left-field corner and Goldschmidt singled between third base and shortstop for a 1-0 lead. Goldschmidt leads the majors with 65 RBIs.

Philadelphia tied the game in the seventh inning after Odubel Herrera beat out an infield single to second base with one out to start the rally. Knapp singled and Ty Kelly hit into a force-out at second base before Howie Kendrick's looping single over first base tied the game at 1.

Kendrick is a career .441 hitter at Chase Field in 68 plate appearances.

NOTES: Philadelphia officially released OF Michael Saunders and RHP Jeanmar Gomez on Sunday after designating them for assignment last Tuesday. Saunders, who had a career-high 24 homers with Toronto last season, was hitting .205 with six homers this season. ... Diamondbacks RHP Randall Delgado is expected to return to the bullpen after his Sunday start now that RHP Taijuan Walker has recovered from his blister issue. Walker is to start Tuesday after being pushed back a day. ... Arizona RHP Fernando Rodney gave up a walk in his one inning of work and has not allowed a hit in his last nine appearances or an earned run in his last 18. ... LHP Hoby Milner was the eighth Phillies player to make his major league debut this season when he appeared in relief Saturday.