Preview: Phillies at Mariners

The Philadelphia Phillies are the worst road team in the majors, but they are in position to notch a two-game sweep when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. Philadelphia rolled to an 8-2 victory in the series opener to end a three-game slide and improve to 11-31 on the road.

Aaron Altherr hit a two-run homer and Maikel Franco added a solo shot as the Phillies won for just the fourth time in 20 games. Altherr, who reached base three times on Tuesday, is 13-for-40 with two homers during his nine-game hitting streak. Seattle has been outscored 21-6 during a three-game skid that followed a season-best six-game winning streak. Nelson Cruz struck out three times in four hitless at-bats on Tuesday and is homerless in his last 19 contests.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (3-2, 4.68)

Leiter is making his second major-league start after a dazzling performance in his initial one last Friday. The 26-year-old recorded his first career victory by blanking explosive Arizona on three hits over six scoreless innings. Leiter is limiting opposing batters to a .159 average and has allowed just 14 hits in 25 innings.

Hernandez missed nearly two months with a shoulder injury before defeating Houston on Friday in his return. The 31-year-old allowed three runs and eight hits over six innings but served up two homers. Hernandez lost to the Phillies in 2011, when he gave up three runs and eight hits in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 1B Danny Valencia (wrist) recorded two hits in the series opener after missing two games and is 8-for-11 over his last three appearances.

2. Philadelphia's Howie Kendrick (hamstring) served as the DH on Tuesday - going 0-for-4 - after missing the previous four starts.

3. Seattle LHP Drew Smyly (elbow) didn't throw a simulated bullpen session on Tuesday as scheduled after experiencing a setback.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Phillies 4