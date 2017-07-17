Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies return to the Sunshine State with revenge on their minds as they continue their six-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Monday. Philadelphia's most recent visit to Miami was a forgettable one, as it was outscored 21-5 while being swept in a three-game set from May 29-31.

The Phillies avoided a similar fate in Milwaukee on Sunday, salvaging the finale of their three-game series with a 5-2 triumph that featured Nick Williams' first career grand slam. Miami had no such luck, however, as it was unable to rally from a three-run deficit and dropped a 3-2 decision to the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers that completed a three-game sweep. Christian Yelich remained hot at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to seven games. The 25-year-old outfielder, who could be one of several Marlins moved before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31, has registered six multi-hit performances during his run.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (1-7, 4.63 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (1-4, 8.00)

The Phillies are hoping a stint on the disabled list was just what Eickhoff needed, as he returned from a back injury to scatter five hits and match his season high of eight strikeouts over five scoreless innings against San Diego on July 9 en route to his first victory of the year. The 27-year-old native of Indiana pitched well enough to win in his previous outing but settled for a no-decision after yielding one run in six frames versus Arizona on June 17. Eickhoff is 2-3 with a 3.30 ERA in five career starts against Miami.

Koehler has lost each of his last three starts, surrendering 18 runs on 17 hits and nine walks over 9 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old from the Bronx, New York was tagged for eight runs over three frames by Houston in his last home outing on May 16 before being sent to the minors for 1 1/2 months. Koehler owns a 4-4 record and 3.43 ERA in 16 career appearances (14 starts) against Philadelphia.

Walk-Offs

1. Phillies CF Odubel Herrera's three-game homer streak ended Sunday but he did go 2-for-5, giving him at least one hit in nine of his last 10 contests.

2. Miami RHP Edinson Volquez (knee) likely will not begin throwing off a mound for another week.

3. Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez (oblique), who hasn't played since June 9, is expected to be activated from the disabled list prior to the series opener.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Marlins 5