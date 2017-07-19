Nava, Williams pace Phillies' 20-hit attack vs. Marlins

MIAMI -- Don Mattingly was atypically harsh.

The Philadelphia Phillies belted a season-high 20 hits in a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Philadelphia (32-61) entered this week 30 games under .500, yet won two of three games from the Marlins (42-51).

"It was one of those games when you're almost kind of embarrassed because of the way we played," said Mattingly, Miami's manager. "We made mistakes you shouldn't make at this level.

"That's tough to swallow as a manager. There were mistakes we've talked about all season. But you haven't taught until they learn. ... You've got to bite your lip a bit."

The Phillies won just their third road trip of the season. They scored 20 runs in this series, which is the second-best total they have produced in any three-game set this season.

Daniel Nava led the way by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and rookie Nick Williams hit the first two triples of his career.

Williams became the first Phillies rookie since Jimmy Rollins in 2001 to hit two triples in one game. He is just the fourth Philadelphia player with multiple hits and multiple RBIs in four straight games.

Overall, seven Phillies hitters had multiple hits.

"It was a lot of fun," said Philadelphia first baseman Tommy Joseph, who went 3-for-6. "Double-digit runs, 20 hits -- that's good for every offensive player here."

Philadelphia's offensive outburst overshadowed another strong performance by Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who hit his 30th home run of the season.

Stanton homered four times in this series, including one in each of the three first innings. Wednesday's homer tied Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees for the major league home run lead.

In addition, Stanton's nine homers this month are a franchise record for July. And he is the fastest Marlins player ever to reach 30 homers, doing so in just 93 games.

"It looks like he's locked in," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of Stanton. "I'm glad we're leaving so none of our players gets hurt."

Christian Yelich also hit a solo homer for Miami, not that he was at all pleased.

"It wasn't a good homestand," Yelich said of this stretch in which Miami dropped five of six games. "It wasn't a good series. It wasn't a good start to the second half of the season."

Nick Pivetta (3-5) earned the win, allowing five hits, one walk and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Dan Straily (7-5) took the loss, allowing nine hits, three walks and four runs.

Straily was in trouble right away as Philadelphia scored two first-inning runs. Freddy Galvis worked a five-pitch, one-out walk and scored when Williams pulled a triple to right-center. It was the first career triple for Williams, who scored on Maikel Franco's sacrifice fly. Williams' second triple came in the seventh inning.

Stanton's 437-foot homer to center in the bottom of the first cut Miami's deficit to 2-1.

Miami tied the score on a rally that started with Yelich's full-count, two-out walk. He advanced to second on Marcell Ozuna's single. Two wild pitches on consecutive throws by Pivetta -- one high and the next one in the dirt -- brought home Yelich.

The Phillies took a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Andrew Knapp singled, advanced to second on Pivetta's sacrifice bunt and scored on Cesar Hernandez's single to center.

Franco's single in the fifth started another rally. He moved to second on Nava's single and moved up on a groundout. Knapp's sacrifice fly gave the Phillies a 4-2 lead.

Philadelphia broke the game open with three runs in the sixth. Nava stroked a two-run single, and Odubel Herrera added an RBI double.

That only added to Miami's frustration and the reality that the Marlins -- like the Phillies -- are not playoff contenders.

"We haven't been playing well all season," Yelich said. "This is not where we wanted to be at this point in the year."

NOTES: Marlins 3B Derek Dietrich hurt his left knee while making a sliding, backhand catch in foul territory, crashing into a side wall in the first inning. He stayed in the game, however. ... Phillies RF Aaron Altherr (right hamstring) is reportedly more seriously hurt than it first appeared. Altherr, who has been out since July 14, was having a breakout season with an .898 OPS. ... Phillies INF/OF Howie Kendrick (hamstring) will go to Double-A Reading on Thursday to start a rehab assignment. ... Marlins SS Miguel Rojas (thumb) made his first start since landing on the disabled list on May 7. ... Miami starts a six-game road trip on Friday at the Cincinnati Reds. ... The Phillies return home for a 10-game homestand that begins Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.