Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera, emerging from a long slump, had two doubles and a homer for the second straight game Monday, driving in two runs. He doubled his first two times up against the Braves, becoming the first Phillies player to have two doubles in three consecutive games. Herrera finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

RHP Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.18 ERA) won in his return from the minors on Monday, giving up six hits and three runs over five innings against the Braves in his first major league victory. The rookie walked three and struck out four. Pivetta made four starts for the Phillies after being recalled from Triple-A in April, but was sent back to Lehigh Valley after a start at Texas on May 18.

RHP Zach Eflin, who was 0-3 with a 6.13 in eight starts for the Phillies, will have his elbow checked by doctors on Tuesday in Philadelphia after feeling discomfort in his first start back with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He allowed eight hits and four runs over four innings on Friday at Louisville before being put on Lehigh Valley's disabled list. Eflin, 23, was 3-5 with a 5.54 ERA in 11 starts for the Phillies last year as a rookie.

1B Tommy Joseph was 3-for-5 with his 10th homer and three RBIs on Monday against the Braves after going 2-for-20 in the previous six games. He is hitting .249 and has 28 RBIs in 51 games.

RHP Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.06 ERA) faces the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday after working a season-low three innings in his most recent start last week at Miami. He is 0-3 with a 5.63 ERA in three starts since spending time on the disabled list with a strained lower back. Nola, 23, made five starts against the Braves in his first two seasons, going 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA.