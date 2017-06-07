Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-6, 5.13) continues to seek his first win of the season when he starts at Atlanta on Wednesday. He started against the Braves on April 22 and received no decision despite allowing only one run on two hits in five innings. He struck out seven. In seven career starts against the Braves, Eickhoff is 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA. Eickhoff's last start wasn't good. He lasted only 2 2/3 innings against the Giants on Friday and was chased after allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits and a career-high five walks.

CF Odubel Herrera had a double and scored a run on Tuesday. His last nine hits have gone for extra bases. Herrera is 4-for-9 (.444) with two homers on the road trip.

RHP Aaron Nola improved to 4-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six career starts against Atlanta. He pitched eight innings against the Braves on Tuesday and allowed only one run. His other eight-inning start was Aug. 23, 2015, against the Marlins. The win broke a three-game losing streak.

RHP Pat Neshek got the final two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday at Atlanta to earn his first save of the season and first since 2015, when he pitched for Houston. He failed in one previous save opportunity this season. Neshek is now 1-0 with two saves in 13 career appearances against the Braves.

LF Howie Kendrick was 3-for-4 with a home run on Tuesday. Since coming off the disabled list on May 29 after recovering from a right abdominal strain, Kendrick is hitting .370 (10-for-27).