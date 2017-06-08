Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-7, 5.15 ERA) lost to the Braves on Wednesday to become the only winless major league pitcher with at least seven losses. He is the first Philadelphia pitcher to go winless through his first 12 starts since Cliff Lee got his first victory on his 14th start in 2012.

LHP Joely Rodriguez will be designated for assignment by the Phillies on Thursday. He faced five batters in the sixth inning Wednesday against the Braves and allowed two walks and a hit. Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 6.33 ERA in 26 relief appearances, walking 15 and striking out 18 in 27 innings.

CF Odubel Herrera had two doubles on Wednesday against the Braves, giving him nine in the past five games. The Phillies record for doubles in consecutive games is six, done by Bobby Abreu in 2000 and Heinie Sand in 1925. Herrera has 21 doubles this season.

RHP Ben Lively (1-0, 1.29 ERA) faces the Braves in Atlanta on Thursday in his second major league start after an impressive debut. He allowed four hits and one run over seven innings on Saturday in a home victory over San Francisco. Lively also had a hit and the victory was the first by a Phillies starter since April 27.

RHP Zach Eflin, sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after making eight starts for the Phillies, got good news when an MRI in Philadelphia on Tuesday found no ligament damage in his pitching elbow. Eflin was 0-3 with a 6.13 ERA for the Phillies this season after going 3-5 with a 5.54 ERA in 11 starts last season as a rookie.

RHP Hector Neris, who couldn't get through the ninth inning on Tueseday against the Braves, has been moved out of the closer role as the Phillies try to get him back on track. "We've got to figure out what's wrong with his split. It was unhittable last year," manager Pete Mackanin said. Neris is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA in 27 appearances, going 5-for-6 in save opportunities.

RHP Pat Neshek, who picked up his first save Tuesday against the Braves, will take over the closer duties for the Phillies. He is 1-1 with a 0.82 ERA in 22 games, recording 21 strikeouts to four walks in 22 innings. Neshek, 36, has eight career saves in 11 seasons.