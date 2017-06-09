Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Joely Rodriguez was designated for assignment Thursday. He had appeared in 26 games and was 1-2 with a 6.33 ERA. Rodriguez struck out 18, walked 15 and allowed four homers in 27 innings.

CF Odubel Herrera doubled on Thursday, giving him 12 straight extra-base hits -- 10 doubles and two homers. He leads all major-leaguers with 22 doubles and has more two-base hits than he had all last season (21). Herrera has doubled in six straight games, tying the franchise record, and became only the third player in franchise record to accomplish the feat.

RHP Ben Lively went seven innings for the second straight start. He became the first Philadelphia player to go at least seven in each of his first two career starts since Carlton Loewer in 1998. He struck out Tyler Flowers for his first career punchout; he did not strike out a batter in his debut.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-3, 4.50 ERA) will make his 13th start of the season Friday against St. Louis. He received a no-decision in his last start against the Giants on June 4 when he allowed five runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings. Hellickson was 1-1 with a 5.84 ERA in two starts against St. Louis a year ago and is 2-1 with a 5.03 in three career starts.

RHP Joaquin Benoit (left knee strain) is close to returning from the disabled list. He's been there retroactive to June 1. Benoit will pitch a bullpen session Friday and could be activated as early as Saturday, manager Pete Mackanin said. Benoit is 1-2 with one save and a 3.68 ERA. He hasn't pitched since May 31.

RHP Casey Fien had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. The Phillies acquired Fien in a cash deal with Seattle on May 9. In eight games for Lehigh Valley, he posted a 2.00 ERA, with 11 strikeouts and two walks in 11 innings. He was 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA in six appearances for Seattle this season. "That's a fresh arm. He can pitch multiple innings," manager Pete Mackanin said.