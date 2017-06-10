Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera saw his streak of games with an extra-base hit end at six Friday night, although he did manage an eighth-inning single. His previous 12 hits all went for extra bases, the longest stretch of that kind since Jim Edmonds whacked 13 straight extra-base hits while playing for the Chicago Cubs in 2008. Herrera finished 1-for-4 on the night.

RHP Nick Pivetta gets the call Saturday when Philadelphia continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Pivetta is coming off his first big league win Monday night in Atlanta, going five innings in an 11-4 win and allowing three runs, six hits and three walks with four strikeouts. This will be the first career outing against the Cardinals for Pivetta, who boasts unsightly numbers in the ERA (5.18) and WHIP (1.81) categories, respectively.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson worked around 10 hits and a walk in six innings Friday night but ultimately absorbed his fourth loss of the year. Hellickson kept the damage to three runs and fanned five, tying his season high originally set on April 21 against Atlanta. But the one pitch that consigned him to the loss was a 1-2 offering in the fifth that Aledmys Diaz swatted to the seats in left-center field for a homer.

RF Aaron Altherr became the first Phillies player to collect two doubles and a triple in the same game since Odubel Herrera did it against the New York Mets two seasons ago. But Altherr's failure to catch a Matt Carpenter liner in the third inning helped kick-start a two-run St. Louis rally that tied the score. Although the ball was eventually judged as a hit after being originally ruled an error, it was a play that should have been made.