Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Pivetta made it through one pass against the St. Louis lineup but again struggled with command and gave up a four-run inning that lost him the game on Saturday. He allowed four walks in five innings, including two in the fourth, when the Cardinals touched him for four runs. Pivetta gave up four hits and struck out two, but has walked 16 in his first 29 1/3 innings.

2B Cesar Hernandez was held out of Saturday's lineup because he felt something in his side while making a throw Friday night, according to manager Pete Mackanin. Andres Blanco replaced Hernandez in the lineup and it's not known if Hernandez will be able to start Sunday. In 58 gams this year, Hernandez is batting .277 with five homers and 14 RBIs.

1B Tommy Joseph was one of the few Philadelphia hitters who did much with Carlos Martinez on Saturday, doubling and singling in his four at-bats. Joseph has a six-game hitting streak, during which he's 9-for-24, and was one of just two position players not to strike out against Martinez. Joseph upped his average to .255 for the season with his performance.

RHP Aaron Nola gets the start Sunday when Philadelphia completes its weekend series in St. Louis. Nola last pitched Tuesday night in Atlanta, where he became the first Phillies starter to last eight innings, allowing five hits and a run in a 3-1 victory. Nola's only career start against the Cardinals occurred last May when he outdueled Michael Wacha in a 1-0 victory.

RF Aaron Altherr has become one of the team's best hitters but couldn't do a thing with Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez on Saturday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. All three punchouts came looking, the surest sign a hitter is fooled by his mound opponent. Altherr is on pace to threaten 90 RBIs this year while hitting almost .300, but he just looked overmatched on this day.