Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff will make his 13th start of the season in the opener of a four-game series Monday night in Boston, still searching for his first victory. Eickhoff is 0-7 with a 5.15 ERA so far this season and 14-24 in his career with a 3.80 ERA.

OF Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a three-hit game on Sunday. He has gone 18-of-41 during the streak, a .439 average, and his 17 hits in June are the most by any NL player so far this month.

OF Daniel Nava hit his third homer of the year, his first since he homered twice on opening day. The homer snapped a team drought of 173 consecutive at-bats without a home run.

2B Cesar Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday because of a left oblique strain. Hernandez was hurt making a throw on Friday. He was hitting .277 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 58 games.

RHP Joaquin Benoit was activated from the DL on Sunday. He had been out since June 3 because of a sprained left knee. Benoit worked two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's game, allowing three hits and two runs.

2B Howie Kendrick made his first start of the season at second base on Sunday, moving from the outfield because of the injury to Cesar Hernandez, who had started 57 of the Phillies' first 58 games at that position this year.