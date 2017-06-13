Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 0-7 with a 5.15 ERA and winless in his last 14 starts (dating back to last season) coming in, allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in six innings at Fenway Park Monday night. He was in line for his first win since last Sept. 21 before Hanley Ramirez's long home run off Joaquin Benoit tied the game in the eighth inning. "It was tough," said Eickhoff. "I was trying to keep us in the game as best I could. These guys did a really good job of getting us out to a good lead, and I was just trying to keep us in the game the best I could."

CF Odubel Herrera led the game off with an eight-pitch at-bat that ended in a single to stretch his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. He went 2-for-6 in the game and is batting .426 during the streak. He also notched his third assist of the season when he nailed Sandy Leon at the plate to end the fourth inning.

RHP Ben Lively makes his third major league start when he takes on the Red Sox and David Price in Game 2 of the fourth games in two cities) with the Red Sox Tuesday night. Lively, recalled with a 6-1 record and 2.40 ERA, is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and has gone seven innings in both big league starts, turning in two of the Phils' 13 efforts of more than six innings.

OF Adam Haseley of the University of Virginia was selected by the Phillies with the eighth pick of the draft. The 21-year-old Haseley hit .390 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 homers, 56 RBIs, a .491 on-base percentage and .659 slugging percentage this season, drawing 44 walks while striking out just 21 times. He was also 7-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 11 starts. He will be an outfielder as a professional. "It doesn't feel real at all," Haseley told MLB.com via telephone Monday night. Said Phillies' amateur scouting director Johnny Almaraz: "He's got outstanding ability, outstanding tools. He can run, he can throw, he can hit, he can hit with power. He's got incredible intangibles for the game. He's got outstanding makeup, what we consider makeup, his character, his intelligence, his field awareness. He's really good."

LF Daniel Nava, who hit the first pitch of his major league career for a grand slam for the Red Sox, was back at Fenway Park on the seventh anniversary of the debut -- and had hits his first three times up and finished 3-for-6. He has reached base in all 15 of his starts with the Phillies this season. He also made a fine defensive play to turn a foul fly into a double play in the 10th inning.

1B Tommy Joseph singled home two runs in the first inning, his 20th and 21st RBIs in his last 36 games. He has hit .353 with seven RBIs over a career-best-tying eight-game hitting streak and he has a career-high nine-game road hitting streak. He has 12 RBIs in his last 18 games.

2B Howie Kendrick had three hits, stole three bases and committed two errors Monday night, becoming the first Phillie with three steals in a game since Ben Revere in 2013. He was thrown out stealing in the ninth inning -- a play that was reviewed and allowed to stand (inconclusive). Kendrick has a .378 lifetime average at Fenway Park, the second-highest average at Fenway among players with at least 125 at-bats there. He became the first player to steal three bases at Fenway since Johnny Damon Sept. 16, 2011.