Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Ben Lively made his third major league start Tuesday night and, for the third straight time, he went exactly seven innings. He gave up single runs in each of the first three innings but settled down and gave up just two hits after that. He threw a career-high 108 pitches and left with the game tied 3-3. "It's nice but it's always better to win," he said of three straight seven-inning outings. "I felt like if I was a little bit more settled in early in the game it could've been a different outcome tonight."

RHP Jeremy Hellickson faces the Boston Red Sox for the 15th time in his career when the four-game "series" between the teams shifts to Philadelphia Wednesday night. Hellickson is 4-3 with a 4.41 ERA in the first 14 starts against Boston. Those numbers are better than his recent 2017 numbers - he is 0-3 with one no-decision and a 6.85 ERA (6.43 in his last eight starts), allowing 28 hits and five home runs while walking nine in 22 1/3 innings. Overall, he is 5-4 with a 4.50 ERA for a season that started out very well for him (4-0 with six earned runs allowed in his first five April starts. He allowed three runs on 10 hits, including a home run, in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start.

2B Cesar Hernandez is expected to be sidelined approximately six weeks with an oblique injury, manager Pete Mackanin told reporters. Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left oblique injury. The 27-year-old sustained the injury while making a throw in Friday night's loss at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals.

2B Cesar Hernandez will miss six weeks because of a left abdominal strain, the injury suffered making a throw last Friday. Howie Kendrick will remain at second base for the time being. "I haven't discussed it with Matt (GM Klentak)," manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday. "They've been preoccupied with the draft. I'm sure when we get home we'll discuss it." Prospect Scott Kingery is a possibility. He is not on the 40-man roster, Mackanin saying, "I'm sure (bringing him up) will come up. I'm anxious to talk to Matt about the whole scenario. He'll give me his thoughts. I'll give him mine and we'll go from there."

1B Tommy Joseph struck out three times Tuesday night, but had a double and single his other two times up, extending his hitting streak to nine games. He is 14-for-39 (.359) during the streak. He has hit safely in 10 straight road games.

3B Maikel Franco went 4-for-4 with a walk Tuesday night, twice lining the ball off the Green Monster, shots that would have been home runs in any other park. The four hits tied his career high, last set last Oct. 2 against the New York Mets. He is 7-for-13 over the last three games and had reached base seven straight times when he banged into a hard-hit double play in the 12th inning.

RF Aaron Altherr hit a two-run homer in the third inning Tuesday. It was his 10th homer in his first 54 games - after coming into this season with nine in 98 career games. Of his 53 hits this season, 26 have been for extra bases. He is hitting .317 over his last 15 games.