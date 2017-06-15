Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Pivetta makes the seventh start of both his season and MLB career Thursday night when he takes the mound against the Boston Red Sox to close out the two-game series. Pivetta, a fourth-round pick of the Nationals in 2013, was called up to the Phillies in late April and has gone 1-3 with a 5.52 ERA in six starts. He's gone either 4 2/3 or five innings in all six of his starts, giving up between one and four runs each time. He gave up four runs on four hits and four walks in five innings of a 7-0 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson struggled again Wednesday, taking a 6-3 loss against Boston. Hellickson made it through the first batter of the sixth inning before he was pulled after 93 pitches. In taking his fourth loss in his last five starts, Hellickson gave up six runs on nine hits, walking three while striking out one. Since ending April with a 4-0 record and 1.80 ERA, Hellickson is 1-5 with a 6.89 ERA. "The last month and a half has been pretty frustrating," he said. "Sprinkled a couple good (starts) in there, but I just pride myself on being consistent and giving us a chance to win every night, and I haven't done that too often the last seven or eight starts."

1B Tommy Joseph extended his hitting streak to a career-long 10 games with a third-inning double against the Red Sox on Wednesday night, going 1-for-2 with two walks in the game. He's batting .366 over that span, though those were his first two walks of June. Joseph's average has gone from .249 to .263.

2B Howie Kendrick moved within three hits of career No. 1,500 on Wednesday night, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a 7-3 loss to Boston. Since returning from the disabled list May 29, Kendrick is hitting .345 with two home runs and six RBIs in 14 games.