Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Pivetta threw seven innings and struck out nine batters -- both career highs -- but didn't factor into Thursday's 1-0 victory over the Red Sox. It was his seventh start of his career and the first he pitched past the fifth inning. He is 1-3 with a 4.46 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 18 walks.

LF Daniel Nava made his fifth straight start Thursday and was 0-of-4 in the Phillies' 1-0 victory over Boston. He saved the Phillies a run in the fifth inning by throwing out Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon at home plate. "(Nava) gives you good at-bats from both sides of the plate and he's a better defensive player than I thought he was," manager Pete Mackanin said pregame Thursday. "I like watching him play and I'm going to use him as much as I can to get as much offense in the lineup as I can at this point." Nava has replaced RF Michael Saunders in the Phillies' starting outfield rotation with Odubel Herrera and Aaron Altherr.

1B Tommy Joseph extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the Phillies' 1-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox with a 1-for-3 effort. Joseph is 16-for-44 with one home run, three doubles, seven RBIs, two walks and 11 strikeouts during the streak. He was 6-for-15 with two doubles and two RBIs in four games this week against the Red Sox. He's 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs in two career games against Boston LHP Chris Sale.

RHP Aaron Nola will make only his third home start of the season Friday when the Phillies welcome the Diamondbacks to town for a weekend series. Nola, who is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA in eight starts, has allowed eight runs in 12 innings at Citizens Bank Park this season. He's faced Arizona once in his career, allowing four runs in five innings in a 7-6 victory Aug. 12, 2015. Only four D-backs have faced Nola. D-backs first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (2-for-2, two RBIs) and third baseman Jake Lamb (1-for-3, two RBIs) have hits against the right-hander.