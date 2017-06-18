Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff made it 14 starts to begin the year without a win. And it wasn't for lack of effort. Eickhoff allowed one run in six innings in a 5-1 Phillies loss to Arizona on Saturday. He surrendered only five hits and walked three while striking out two. He's the first Phillies starting pitcher since Matt Beech in 1997 to go 14 starts without a win to open the season.

RHP Edubray Ramos (0-4) was saddled with a loss in a 5-1 Phillies defeat to Arizona on Saturday. Ramos failed to get an out, allowing three runs on two hits.

IF/OF Howie Kendrick has reached base safely in 14 of 17 games since returning from the disabled list May 29. The Phillies, who lost again Saturday 5-1 against the Diamondbacks, have had little to hang their hats on. But the veteran Kendrick, who is batting .321 after a 2-for-5 outing Saturday, has been solid. He's one hit shy of 1,500 for his career. He's a prime trade candidate in the coming months.