Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with an upper back strain that the club believes is not very serious. Eickhoff, the only starter in MLB to start double-digit games without a win (0-7, 4.81 ERA), is expected to only miss one or two starts. His replacement in the rotation is still to be determined.

RHP Nick Pivetta, the starter against St. Louis on Wednesday, will be making only the eighth start of his MLB career and his first against the Cardinals, but is coming off his best outing yet. Against Boston on Thursday, Pivetta (1-3, 4.46 ERA) lasted a career-best seven innings, limiting the Red Sox to four hits without a run scored as the Phillies captured a 1-0 victory against Boston ace Chris Sale, though he received a no-decision for his effort. "He just pounded the strike zone," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin told the Press of Atlantic City. "He didn't get in trouble and start nitpicking."

OF/1B Brock Stassi was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He's 12-for-62 (.194) with six RBIs in the majors this season.

LHP Hoby Milner had his contract purchased by the Phillies and was called up to the major leagues for the first time Tuesday night. In 22 appearances this season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Milner put up a 2.60 ERA with 27 strikeouts against only four walks. He was a seventh-round selection of the Phillies back in 2012.

OF Cameron Perkins had his contract purchased by the Phillies and was called up to the major leagues for the first time Tuesday night. Perkins, a sixth-round pick of the Phillies in 2012, was hitting .298/.388/.476 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 63 games (208 ABs) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez was designed for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday. Gomez, who began the season as the Phillies closer after saving 37 games a year ago, struggled right out of the gate, losing his closing role by the end of April when he put up a 9.64 ERA. By the time of his release, he had a 7.25 ERA with 31 hits, seven home runs and seven walks allowed in 22 1/3 innings.

OF Michael Saunders was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday. The ninth-year major leaguer, who made the All-Star Game with Toronto last year, was hitting .205/.257/.360 through 61 games with six home runs and 20 RBIs.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson put together his strongest start of the season Tuesday night, though he didn't earn a decision in a game the Phillies eventually lost 8-1 in 11 innings. Hellickson matched his season high with seven innings pitched, though unlike the prior two times he went that far, he only gave up a solitary run along with six hits against the Cardinals' offense.