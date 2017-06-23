Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera's 16 extra-base hits in the month of June are the highest monthly total for a Phillies player since Dom Brown collected 17 in May of 2013, when he was named the NL Player of the Month.

CF Odubel Herrera, who has been criticized in the past for a lack of effort and base-running blunders, didn't do himself any favors in that department when he was picked off third base in the fourth with one out by Cardinals C Yadier Molina. Before Daniel Nava struck out to end the inning, Herrera watched the replay on the video screen at Citizens Bank Park before heading to the dugout amid a chorus of boos.

1B Tommy Joseph is hitting .314 with a .351 OBP over his last 17 games and has hit safely in all but one of them.

RHP Pat Neshek has started 2017 with 18 straight scoreless appearances at Citizens Bank Park. His 15-inning scoreless streak is the longest by a Phillies reliever since Justin DeFratus threw 18 scoreless innings in 2014.