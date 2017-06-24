Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Mark Leiter Jr. made his first major league start for the Phillies on Friday, although he appeared 12 times for them previously in relief, and pitched six shutout innings in Philadelphia's 6-1 win over Arizona. "This is first year in big leagues, he showed us spurts of being a good pitcher in his first few outings (in relief 12 times earlier this season)," manager Pete Mackanin said. "Today was really a great performance." Mark Leiter and his son are only the 15th combination in major league history to both start for the same team; Mark Leiter pitched for the Phillies in 1997-98. They're also only the second father-son duo in team history, joining Ruben Amaro and Ruben Amaro Jr.

3B Maikel Franco enjoys playing at in Chase Field. His eighth-inning home run Friday against the Diamondbacks was his third homer in six games at the Phoenix ballpark. He was given the go-ahead to swing on a 3-0 pitch by reliever Jorge De La Rosa, and he lined a shot over the right-field wall for his second homer in four games against Arizona this season. Of his 301 major league hits, 108 have gone for extra bases.

RHP Pat Neshek is one of the major leagues' best relievers this season, even if he plays for the worst-record team -- and the seventh he's pitched for in the majors. Neshek struck out three of the four batters he faced in the seventh inning Friday at Arizona, lowering his ERA to 0.61-- the lowest in the big leagues. He has pitched 16 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest streak for a Phillies reliever since 2014. He also had a 12 2/3 innings scoreless streak to start the season. He's building on his success during the World Baseball Classic in March, when he pitched five scoreless innings in five games for the gold medal-winning United States.

2B-OF Howie Kendrick was scratched from the lineup about an hour before Friday night's game with left hamstring tightness. But manager Pete Mackanin allowed him to pinch-hit, and he contributed a double to a four-run inning. "He's fine, and he said he thinks he'll be ready (Saturday)," Mackanin said. "I contemplated whether to let him pinch hit, but I decided to use my best hitter there." Kendrick was out more than a month earlier this season with an oblique injury. He's hitting .360 since coming off the disabled list May 29, with five doubles, seven stolen bases and two homers in 20 games. Earlier this week, he reached in eight straight plate appearances. Andres Blanco took his place at second.

RHP Casey Fien was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder impingement. Fien allowed five runs on six hits in 2/3 of an inning in his last appearance, Monday versus St. Louis.