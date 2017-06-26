Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (back strain) threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday and could return to the team for a Wednesday start, manager Pete Mackanin indicated. Eickhoff is 0-7 with a 4.93 ERA in 14 starts. He made quality starts in his first three games this season and has two since. Rookie RHP Mark Leiter Jr. threw six scoreless innings for the win in a 6-1 victory over Arizona on Friday while taking Eickhoff's spot in the rotation.

RHP Jeanmar Gomez was officially released Sunday after being placed on release waivers Saturday. Gomez entered the season as the closer after converting 37 saves in 43 chances last season, was 3-2 with two saves and a 7.25 ERA He lost his job early in the season. He is owed about $2 million for the rest of the season.

OF Michael Saunders was officially released Sunday after being placed on release waivers Saturday. Saunders, who signed a $9 million free agent deal in the offseason after hitting a career-high 24 homers for Toronto in 2016, was slashing .205/.257/.360 with six homers and RBIs in 61 games and was supplanted in left field by Aaron Altherr. He is owed about $4.5 million over the rest of the season.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson made liberal use of his changeup while giving up three hits and one run in six innings in a no-decision at Arizona on Sunday, his second straight quality start. He stuck out seven, four on a changeup, in his first start at Chase Field since spending 2015 with the Diamondbacks. "I think it is the life on the fastball is getting back to where it was, and it is effecting the (success of the) changeup," Hellickson said. Hellickson was 9-12 with a 4.62 ERA in 27 starts in his one season with Arizona before signing with the Phillies that winter.

IF/OF Howie Kendrick (hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game before tying the game at 1 with a pinch-single in the seventh inning. Kendrick, one of the Phillies' top trade chips, doubled as a pinch-hitter Friday and was in the original lineup Saturday before being a late scratch. He is slashing .361/.418/.492 with two homers, 13 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 31 games, having missed six weeks earlier in the season because of an oblique injury. He is a .441 career hitter in 68 plate appearances at Chase Field.