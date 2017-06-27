Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (back) played catch Monday after a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday that he said went well. "I didn't feel any tugging or pulling in that muscular spot right there," Eickhoff said. "Let go of about four or five (fastballs) there at the end." The Phillies have said Eickhoff could return to the rotation Wednesday, but nothing has been set. "It's just a matter of how I feel today," he said. Eickhoff is 0-7 with a 4.93 ERA in 14 starts this season.

CF Odubel Herrera has 13 doubles in June, one short of the franchise record for doubles in June in the modern era (since 1900). Pinky Whitney had 14 doubles in June, 1931. Chuck Klein has the Phillies' record for any month with 18 in 1930, when he led the league with 59 doubles. The Phillies have three games remixing in June, a two-game series in Seattle (Tuesday-Wednesday) followed by an off day in a game at the Mets Friday.

RHP Nick Pivetta walked five and gave up seven hits in 2 2/3 innings, when 12 of the 19 batters he faced reached base. He had walked three in his last two outings, including one in seven scoreless innings in no-decision against Boston on June 15. "I didn't really have much of a release point," Pivetta said. "Couldn't really feel the ball out of my hand out of the stretch, which really killed me. Beat myself up today. Let my team down. I'm better than that. I have to made an adjustment during a game and do better."

RHP Ricardo Pinto struck out one in a 1-2-3 eighth inning after being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier Monday. He took the roster spot of LHP Edubray Ramos, who was optioned. Pinto also was with the Phillies briefly (May 31-June 2) earlier this season. Pinto gave up four runs in two innings in his one previous appearance with the Phillies. He gave up four hits in 14 scoreless innings in five appearances since being returned to Lehigh Valley on June 3.

LHP Edubray Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, a day after he gave up a game-winning, walkoff single in a 2-1, 11-inning loss at Arizona. Ramos is 0-7 with a 5.52 ERA in 35 appearances. He gave up 34 hits and 22 walks in 31 innings while striking out 38.