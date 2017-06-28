Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera, who was nearly benched after baserunning mistakes last week, didn't start Tuesday with the Mariners starting left-hander James Paxton. "It's just a day off. Paxton's pitching," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "It gives me an opportunity to get some other guys at-bats." Herrera came on as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and flew out to center field, snapping his 10-game hitting streak.

SS Freddy Galvis fumed after the Phillies lost 6-1 Monday at Arizona to drop to 24-51. "It's hard," he told philly.com. "It's hard to see it. It's hard to believe it. (Expletive) it. We have to (expletive) play harder every single day. We have to try to do better." Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin, whose club is on pace for the franchise's first 100-loss season since 1961, was asked about Galvis' comments on Tuesdayafter the team arrived in Seattle. "He's frustrated," Mackanin said of Galvis. "He likes to win. He's emotional. As high strung as he is, he wants everybody to be that energized. Some guys care, but they're not hopping around like Freddy." Galvis went 3-for-5 Tuesday, with run-scoring singles in the eighth and ninth innings.

3B Maikel Franco doubled in the fifth inning Tuesday, the first hit off Mariners starter James Paxton, hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the top of the seventh and preserved a one-run lead with diving stop of a Jean Segura one-hopper down the third-base line in the bottom of that inning. "I don't know how I made that play," Franco admitted. He got a hug in the dugout from pitcher Aaron Nola after the inning was over. "He said, 'Nice play, sick play,' " Franco said.

RHP Aaron Nola (5-5) won his second straight start, giving up two runs on five hits in seven innings against the Mariners, tying career-highs with four walks and nine strikeouts. "It was great to see Nola pitch like we've grown accustomed to," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "His ball-to-strike ratio wasn't the greatest, but he just kept nibbling in the right spots, made pitches when he had to. He set a good pace and was attacking the hitters."

CF Aaron Altherr hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Altherr is batting .325 during that span.

LF Howie Kendrick returned after missing four consecutive games with a sore left hamstring, but not in the outfield. Kendrick served as the Phillies' designated hitter in Tuesday's interleague game at Safeco Field, an American League park. "Howie says he's OK to DH," Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. "His only concern is defense. He can control his running base to base. On defense you've got those quick spurts." Kendrick went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly.