Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Nick Williams was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday and made his major league debut by starting in left field and going 1-for-3 as the Phillies fell to the Mets 2-1. Williams struck out in the second and lined out in the fifth before lacing a single to center in the seventh. The ball was retrieved and tossed into the Phillies' dugout for safekeeping. Williams is expected to play regularly while IF/OF Howie Kendrick (hamstring), who was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding move, is sidelined. He earned the promotion by batting .280 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 78 games for Lehigh Valley. Williams, who was ranked as the organization's No. 4 prospect by Baseball America prior to the season, is a lifetime .286 hitter with 77 homers, 324 RBIs and 53 stolen bases in 577 minor league games since the Texas Rangers selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft. The Rangers dealt Williams to the Phillies in the July 2015 trade that sent Phillies LHP Cole Hamels to Texas.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will look to snap a seven-start winless streak Saturday afternoon when he takes the mound in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hellickson didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start on Sunday, when he gave up one run on three hits and no walks while striking out a season-high seven over six innings as the Phillies fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 in 11 innings. He has given up just two runs over 13 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which Hellickson has lowered his overall ERA from 4.91 to 4.40. Since his last win on May 19, Hellickson is 0-4 with a 5.58 ERA. The Phillies have won just one of those starts. Hellickson is 2-4 with an 8.21 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets. The ERA is the highest Hellickson has produced against any team he's opposed more than twice.

RHP Pat Neshek continued to make his case for a spot on the National League All-Star team Friday, when he tossed a scoreless eighth inning in the Phillies' 2-1 loss to the Mets. Neshek allowed one hit and struck out one as he lowered his ERA to 0.57, the lowest among major league relievers. He has thrown 18 straight scoreless innings, which is the second-longest active streak in baseball. Boston Red Sox RHP Joe Kelly has tossed 19 1/3 consecutive scoreless frames. Neshek is 2-1 with one save in 34 games this season.

IF/OF Howie Kendrick (left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Wednesday. Kendrick has been battling the injury since June 23, when he was a late scratch from the Phillies' starting lineup. He was able to serve as a pinch-hitter twice in a five-game span and started at designated hitter against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday before he was scratched again on Wednesday. This is the second disabled list stint of the season for Kendrick, who was sidelined from April 16 through May 29 due to a right abdominal strain. Kendrick is batting .349 with two homers, 14 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 33 games this season.