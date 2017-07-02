Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez (right flexor strain) began a rehab assignment Saturday night, when he started for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and allowed one run over two innings. The Phillies expect Velasquez, who was placed on the disabled list May 31, to need at least two more starts before he is ready to return to the majors. Velasquez is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA in 10 starts this season.

RHP Nick Pivetta will look to bounce back from the worst start of his brief big league career Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Pivetta took the loss in his most recent start last Monday, when he gave up six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three over 2 2/3 innings as the Phillies fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-1. The runs and walks were the most surrendered in nine starts for Pivetta, who lasted fewer than 4 2/3 innings for the first time. Pivetta has never faced the Mets.

1B Tommy Joseph tied a career high with four RBIs Saturday afternoon, when he went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in the Phillies' 7-6 loss to the Mets. Joseph laced an RBI double in the fifth to tie the score at 3-3 before giving the Phillies a short-lived lead with a three-run homer in the seventh. The four-RBI game was the second in the majors for Joseph, who racked up four RBIs against the Washington Nationals on June 10, 2016. In 74 games this season, Joseph is batting .249 and leads the Phillies with 14 homers and 42 RBIs.

RHP Pat Neshek's dream season hit a roadblock Saturday afternoon, when he took the loss after giving up three runs on three hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning as the Phillies fell to the Mets, 7-6. Neshek entered with one out in the seventh and the Phillies leading 6-4 but immediately gave up a double to C Travis d'Arnaud and a pinch-hit RBI single to INF Wilmer Flores. After striking out OF Curtis Granderson, Neshek surrendered the go-ahead two-run homer to 2B Asdrubal Cabrera. Entering Saturday, Neshek had allowed just two runs in his first 31 2/3 innings this season. The rough outing Saturday ended Neshek's scoreless streak at 18 innings and lifted his ERA from 0.57 to 1.39. Neshek is 2-2 with one save in 35 games this season.

INF/OF Howie Kendrick (left hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI when the Phillies return to Philadelphia on Monday. The test should give the Phillies a better idea of a timetable for Kendrick, who was placed on the disabled list Friday (retroactive to Wednesday) with an injury he suffered June 23. Kendrick, who was also on the disabled list due to a right abdominal strain from April 16 through May 29, is batting .349 with two homers, 14 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 33 games this season.