Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez (right elbow) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Thursday. He allowed three runs (two earned), three hits and one walk while striking out four in three innings.

RHP Nick Pivetta faces the Padres for the first time in his brief career Friday as he opens up a three-game series against San Diego. The right-hander will be making his 11th career start, and he’s coming off one of his strongest -- seven terrific innings against the Mets on Sunday where he gave up only one hit -- a solo home run -- while striking out four, lowering his ERA to 4.85. Pivetta’s biggest issue has been walks. He’s issued 28 in 52 innings while throwing about 60 percent of his pitches for strikes and has walked at least four batters in five of his 10 starts. “He still needs work on his secondary pitches, but once he hones those, he’s got a chance to be really good,” manager Pete Mackanin told the Philadelphia Inquirer after the win over the Mets. “I really like him.”

C Andrew Knapp collected his sixth walk in his last six games, bringing him up to 20 on the season. He’s walked more times than all but one player amongst those who’ve had 140 plate appearances or fewer, and has a .435 on-base percentage in his last 13 games. He also came around to score a run Thursday night on a three-base throwing error by the Pirates.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson’s streak of winless starts ran to nine Thursday night as he received a no-decision in a 6-3 Pittsburgh win. Hellickson (5-5), who hasn’t won a game since May 19, gave up three runs (all earned) on five hits in six innings before departing for a pinch hitter after throwing 77 pitches. He was hurt by a pair of home runs in the fourth inning, both of which came on change-ups up in the zone. He’s now given up 20 home runs in 18 starts after yielding 24 in 32 starts a year ago.

RF Aaron Altherr provided the Phillies’ only RBIs in a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday, going 2-for-2 with two runs driven in thanks to an RBI single in the seventh inning. He was thrown out on both hits trying to stretch singles into doubles, both times by Pirates left fielder Jose Osuna.