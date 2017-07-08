Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Pivetta gave up three solo runs to San Diego on Friday night, though he avoided a decision in a game the Phillies ended up losing 4-3. The homers were the only problem on the night for Pivetta, who otherwise went seven strong innings, giving up five hits while striking out nine Padres along the way. It's the second consecutive start that the rookie has gone exactly seven innings, though home runs have been a bit of a problem for him this season; this was the second time he's given up three in a game, and has given up 12 in his 11 starts

1B Tommy Joseph extended his club lead with his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot to right in the fourth inning of Friday's 4-3 loss to San Diego. That gives him 15 homers and 15 doubles before the All-Star break, making him just the fifth Phillies first baseman since 1933 to accomplish the feat. Former first baseman Ryan Howard did it each year from 2009-11 as well as in 2015. Over his last 60 games, he's batting .273 (59-of-216) with a .523 slugging percentage. "Still some things I'm working on," Joseph said, "but I've done a better job of putting the ball in the air which helps with extra-base hits."

RHP Aaron Nola will be looking to run his streak of more-than-solid outings to four in a row when he takes the mound on Saturday afternoon in the second of three games against San Diego. The 24-year-old budding ace has won each of his last three starts, going at least seven innings in each with a 1.27 ERA (21 1/3 IP, 3 ER) during that span to drop his season ERA to 3.73. Nola's last time out was his strongest start of the season, as he blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates over seven innings of four-hit ball, striking out eight in a 4-0 Phillies win. "Nola was outstanding," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said afterwards. "He's had several good outings now. I think he's turned the corner. I think he's pitching the way he's capable of."

RHP Pat Neshek, the Phillies' only All-Star selection ran his scoreless innings streak at Citizens Bank park to 18 2/3 innings spread over 20 outings to begin the season after throwing a scoreless inning on Friday night. It's the second-longest such streak by any Phillies reliever since 1913, trailing only Jeff Calhoun's 21 scoreless appearances in 1987.