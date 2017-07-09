Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jerad Eickhoff (back) will be activated prior to Sunday afternoon's series finale with the San Diego Padres and will make his first start since June 17. He'll take the mound in search of his first win of 2017. He's 0-7 with a 4.93 ERA.

RHP Ben Lively was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after a 2-1 Phillies loss Saturday. The move isn't a surprise. The team needed to clear a spot for Sunday starter Jerad Eickhoff and wants Lively to stay in a rotation during the All-Star break. Lively, who owns a 3.80 ERA in his first seven big league starts, is likely to return to the club next week.

3B Maikel Franco has had an up and down first half of 2017. Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said as much during a pregame media session Saturday. The up? His fifth inning blast Saturday, a no-doubter to left. The downs? The double play he grounded into and the pop out he had with two runners in scoring position late in the game in a 2-1 Phillies loss to San Diego. With the Phillies possessing the worst record in baseball, they've made it clear almost everyone on the roster is available, probably including Franco.

RHP Aaron Nola was a hard-luck loser Saturday in a 2-1 Phillies loss to San Diego at Citizens Bank Park. Nola, who had a 4.76 ERA three weeks ago, lowered his ERA to 3.59 with eight innings of two-run ball. He struck out nine and walked a pair while allowing four hits. Nola entered the seventh inning with a shutout but two extra-base hits and a single in the inning were enough to spoil his outing. He'll carry some confidence heading into the All-Star break.