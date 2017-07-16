Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez is expected to be activated from the disabled list and start the Phillies series opener at Miami Monday night. Velasquez was 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA in 10 starts before straining the flexor in his right elbow and landing on the disabled list May 31.

INF Cesar Hernandez will finish out a minor league rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater this weekend and join the Phillies Monday when they open a series at Miami. Hernandez has been out with a strained oblique since June 11 but was hitting .277 with five home runs and 14 RBIs at the time of his injury.

OF Aaron Altherr was unavailable Saturday after suffering a mild strain of his right ankle a day earlier. Manager Pete Mackanin was optimistic that Altherr, batting .288 this season, would only need a couple days to recover.

RHP Pat Neshek struck out the side in a scoreless seventh inning Saturday and has now gone four straight appearances without allowing an earned run. In all, he's kept opponents off the board in 38 of his 39 outings this season, posting a 2-2 record and 1.27 ERA along the way. Neshek's may with the Phillies may be short; in the final year of a three-year, $18.5 million contract, the veteran reliever has been a popular name in trade rumors as the deadline approaches.