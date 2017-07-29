Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera was back in the Phillies' starting lineup Friday night. Herrera was pulled out of Tuesday night's loss after failing to run out a drop third strike and was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday night's win over the Astros. He went 1-for-4 on Friday.

RHP Jake Thompson made a last-minute start Friday after Jeremy Hellickson was scratched. It was Thompson's first start of the season and 11th of his major league career. Thompson threw five scoreless innings and picked up the win.

OF Hyun Soo Kim was traded from the Orioles to Philadelphia on Friday as part of the deal for RHP Jeremy Hellickson. Kim was batting .232 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 56 games for Baltimore. Over 151 games with the Orioles in two seasons, Kim batted .281 with seven homers and 32 RBIs. Baltimore signed him in December of 2015.

RHP Jesen Therrien was called up by the Phillies from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. He filled the open spot on the 25-man roster left by Pat Neshek, who was traded to Colorado on Wednesday. Therrien, a 24-year-old reliever, had a 1.41 ERA in 39 minor league appearances this season.

C Cameron Rupp homered Friday, his third home run in the last two games. Rupp went yard twice in Wednesday's win against the Astros and his Friday homer was his 10th of the season.