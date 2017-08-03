Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Cameron Perkins was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Tuesday’s game. He was 6-for-23 this season mostly as a player off the bench.

2B Cesar Hernandez has reached base in 13 of 14 games since coming off the disabled list (.417 OBP) and the Phillies are 9-5 in those 14 games.

RHP Aaron Nola posted his eighth straight start allowing two runs or less in Tuesday’s loss to the Angels. He allowed eight hits and two runs in six innings.

RHP Drew Anderson was recalled from Double-A Reading on Tuesday and pitched an inning of relief in his major league debut. He was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the game. Anderson was 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA for Reading with a .217 opponents average. In his last 15 starts, he had a 2.89 ERA.