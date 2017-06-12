Preview: Phillies at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox fell short of recording a three-game sweep over the weekend but have a chance to bounce back Monday as they begin a four-game, home-and-home series against the struggling Philadelphia Phillies with the first of two at Fenway Park. Boston returned home after being outscored 17-1 in the final two contests of its 10-game road trip and won two against Detroit before falling 8-3 on Sunday.

Dustin Pedroia appears to be recovered from the wrist injury that landed him on the disabled list, as he went 4-for-7 with two RBIs and four runs scored in his last two contests after an 0-for-4 effort in his first game back. The Red Sox continue to get production from Jackie Bradley Jr., who has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 contests after going 5-for-11 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored in the series against the Tigers. Philadelphia continues a nine-game road trip that began with two wins in Atlanta but followed with five straight losses, including 6-5 at St. Louis on Sunday. The Phillies received most of their offense Sunday from the top of the lineup as Odubel Herrera, Daniel Nava and Howie Kendrick combined to go 7-for-14 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (0-7, 5.15 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (3-8, 4.46)

Eickhoff remains in search of his first victory of the season after yielding four runs over five innings in a loss at Atlanta on Wednesday. The 26-year-old native of Indiana has surrendered three or more runs in eight consecutive outings since giving up one in a no-decision against the Braves on April 22. Eickhoff lost his only career start against the Red Sox on Sept. 6, 2015, when he was tagged for six runs and eight hits in four frames at Boston.

Porcello's Cy Young Award hangover continued Wednesday as he lost his third straight start after allowing six runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings at the New York Yankees. The 28-year-old New Jersey native has struggled more at home than on the road, going 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA in seven outings. Porcello, who has yielded a major league-high 104 hits, is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career turns against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Herrera has recorded 13 extra-base hits during his 10-game hitting streak, including his major league-leading 23rd double during a three-hit performance Sunday.

2. Boston 1B Mitch Moreland is riding a six-game hitting streak during which he has driven in seven runs and scored six.

3. Philadelphia placed 2B Cesar Hernandez (oblique) on the 10-day disabled list and activated RHP Joaquin Benoit (knee), who yielded two runs and three hits over two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's loss.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Phillies 2