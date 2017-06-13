Preview: Phillies at Red Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't been very successful this season regardless of venue, but even more so on the road with a majors-worst 9-27 mark away from Citizens Bank Park. After seeing an early four-run lead result evaporate into an extra-inning loss in the opener, the Phillies look to snap a season-high six-game losing skid on Tuesday when they continue their four-game, home-and-home series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Dustin Pedroia recorded his third straight mult-hit performance after plating pinch-runner Deven Marrero with an RBI single in Monday's 6-5 win in 11 innings. The 33-year-old Pedroia is 6-for-13 with four RBIs and as many runs scored in his last three contests for the Red Sox, who have won 14 of their last 21 to keep the heat on the American League East-leading New York Yankees. Philadelphia's Tommy Joseph had a two-run single to extend his hitting streak to eight games, during which he is batting 12-for-34 with seven RBIs during that stretch. Odubel Herrera continues to excel despite the Phillies' pronounced troubles with 13 extra-base hits, 11 RBIs and nine runs scored during his 11-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Ben Lively (1-1, 2.57 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (1-1, 5.29)

Lively has worked seven innings in each of his first two starts in the majors, becoming the first Philadelphia pitcher to accomplish the feat since Carlton Loewer in 1998. Three of the four total runs the 25-year-old allowed came in Thursday's 3-1 setback at Atlanta, in which he worked around nine hits and kept the ball in the park for the second straight outing before absorbing his first loss. "The first inning I was pumped up too much, but after that I settled down and started feeling pretty good," said Lively, who permitted two runs in the opening frame.

Price will get his first look at Philadelphia since pitching for Tampa Bay in 2012, but has kept Michael Saunders (.200), Daniel Nava (.118) and Howie Kendrick (.071) under wraps. The 31-year-old Price struggled mightily in his last outing Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits in five innings of a 9-1 setback at the New York Yankees. Price was taken deep twice by Gary Sanchez and surrendered four walks while making just his third start of the season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston 1B Mitch Moreland has seven RBIs and seven runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Nava, who began his career with the Red Sox, is 5-for-11 in his last two contests.

3. Boston LF Andrew Benintendi is 5-for-13 with five RBIs and three runs scored in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Phillies 2