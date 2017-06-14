Red Sox outlast Phillies in 12th

BOSTON -- Like all the players on both teams, Tuesday night hero Andrew Benintendi was tired.

"Let's get on the road. We've played some long games on consecutive days," the rookie said after his long RBI single in the 12th inning gave his Boston Red Sox a 4-3 decision over the Philadelphia Phillies that completed a sweep of the two-game home part of the four-game inter-league "series" between the teams.

The game lasted four hours and 24 minutes, making the Red Sox the fourth team in baseball history to play three straight four-hour games.

Sunday night, it was 4:06 in a loss to the Detroit Tigers. Monday night, it was 4:16 in an 11-inning win over the Phillies. Then came Tuesday, when the Red Sox made it back-to-back walk-off wins for the first time since July 9 and 10, 2014.

"Philadelphia's gotta travel back, too. So if we're going to be tired they're definitely going to be tired," said Benintendi, who also cut down Howie Kendrick at the plate to prevent the potential go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

Before Monday, the Red Sox (36-28) had only one walk-off. Now they have three as they handed the last-place Phillies their sixth and seventh straight losses as they fell to 10-33 after an 11-9 start.

With one out in the 12th, Xander Bogaerts, who had three hits, was walked by reliever Luis Garcia (1-1). Mitch Moreland, who hit a solo home run in the second inning, singled high off the Green Monster to send Bogaerts to third.

Benintendi, who also had a bases-loaded walk and a double, then lined his game-winning hit deep into the right-field corner.

"I was just trying to get something to the outfield for the sac fly and got it far enough that it went over their heads," he said.

Fernando Abad (2-0) worked the final two innings for the win as Boston's bullpen turned in five scoreless innings, making it 11 straight scoreless frames in two games.

"That group continues to be put with their backs against the wall," said Red Sox manager John Farrell. "They find a way to get out of jams, they've given us such quality innings, put a lot of zeroes up."

David Price, making his first home start since last week's media blowup, worked the first six innings for Boston, surrendering the tying run in the sixth. He threw only six pitches in the first inning but needed 97 over the next five -- working after not being able to throw between starts because of a blister. The blister was apparently not a problem Tuesday.

"The second and third innings, the lack of command in those two innings cost him a high number of pitches, probably cut his night short," said Farrell. "He's coming off a work week where he was unable to throw his bullpen because of the blister that was there. I thought he got better as the night went along, but uncharacteristic to see the walks (four) he issued."

Phillies starter Ben Lively gave up single runs in each of the first three innings but held the fort from that point. It was his third major league start and he has gone seven innings in each outing.

"We played these guys tough," said Phillies manager Pete Mackanin. "They can't say we were a pushover."

Like the Red Sox, his guys are tired -- and have to go home and play the same team again Wednesday and Thursday.

"Yeah, very much," he said. "It's good to see us play hard against this team in Boston. That's what I was real happy about."

Aaron Altherr hit a two-run homer, while Maikel Franco went 4-for-5 with a walk for the Phillies. He lined two late-inning balls off the Green Monster -- home runs in any other park. He is 7-for-13 in the last three games and had reached base seven straight times before rapping into a hard double-play in the 12th.

NOTES: The Phillies traded LHP Joely Rodriguez, who had been designated for assignment, to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. ... Red Sox manager John Farrell said DH Hanley Ramirez will not start either game in Philadelphia. Mitch Moreland will get the starts against two right-handed pitchers. ... Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez will miss six weeks with a left abdominal strain, manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday. ... RHP Tyler Thornburg, who has yet to pitch for the Red Sox, has been shut down because of continuing right shoulder woes, while RHP Carson Smith, making his way back from Tommy John surgery, is set to begin a Triple-A rehab this week. ... Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson, a former member of the Tampa Bay Rays who has made 14 career starts against the Red Sox, faces Boston rookie LHP Brian Johnson as the four-game "series" shifts to Philadelphia. Hellickson started the season 4-0 in five April starts but has struggled since. He is 4-3 with a 4.41 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox.