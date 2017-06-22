Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers put a three-game slide in their rearview mirror and aim to gain a split of a four-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon. Domingo Santana's go-ahead, two-run homer capped a three-run seventh inning on Wednesday as Milwaukee rallied for a 4-3 victory.

Orlando Arcia reached base three times on two hits and walk while scoring twice on Wednesday as the Brewers increased their lead in the National League Central to 1 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee's Eric Thames, who drove in a run with a pinch-hit groundout, is hitless in 10 at-bats in the series and 0-for-13 over his last four contests. Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen 6-for-10 with two homers and six RBIs in the series after recording a single and two walks on Wednesday. Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison, who went 2-for-4 with a RBI on Wednesday, is 7-for-12 with a homer and three doubles against scheduled Brewers starter Chase Anderson.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Pittsburgh, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Ivan Nova (7-4, 2.91 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (5-2, 2.92)

Nova has won four of his last five decisions after defeating the Chicago Cubs in his last start, when he gave up three runs and six hits over seven innings. The 30-year-old has issued just nine walks in 96 frames and has a splendid 1.02 WHIP. Nova is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against Milwaukee, with both coming last season and one being a showdown versus Anderson.

Anderson did not factor in the decision against San Diego in his last turn, when he gave up three runs and five hits over seven innings. Prior to that outing, the 29-year-old gave up one run and 14 hits with 30 strikeouts during a 27 2/3-inning stretch over four starts. Anderson is 3-2 with a 3.43 ERA in eight career starts against Pittsburgh, including a 3-1 record and 2.16 ERA in five outings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun (calf) and 2B Jonathan Villar (back) will begin rehab stints at Single-A Wisconsin on Thursday, with both players targeted to return to the majors on Tuesday.

2. Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli (flu-like symptoms/fatigue) will miss his third consecutive contest.

3. Brewers INF Eric Sogard is 14-for-36 with four walks during his nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Pirates 3