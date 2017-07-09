Preview: Pirates at Cubs

The All-Star break will provide a welcome reset for the Chicago Cubs, who have had a tough time gaining traction in their World Series defense. The Cubs hope to end a frustrating first half on a high note when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates for the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday.

The Pirates rallied for a 4-2 win Saturday behind a go-ahead two-run homer from Gregory Polanco, evening the series at a game apiece and improving to 4-1 at Wrigley Field this season. Pittsburgh is 4-2 on its current road trip and has gone 15-12 over the past month. The Cubs have alternated wins and losses over their last seven contests and haven’t won consecutive games since a three-game winning streak from June 18-20. Chicago hasn’t won a series since taking two of three from visiting San Diego from June 19-21.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, TBS, ROOT Pittsburgh, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (5-2, 2.73 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (5-5, 3.94)

Taillon is 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts since returning from the disabled list on June 12. The 25-year-old recorded a career-high nine strikeouts Tuesday at Philadelphia, allowing four hits and two walks over five innings in his second straight scoreless outing. Taillon has split two starts against the Cubs this season and is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in four career meetings.

Lester was tagged for six runs (five earned) Tuesday against Tampa Bay, matching his highest total of the season and marking his highest at home since 2015. The 33-year-old had recorded four straight quality starts prior to the rocky outing. Lester is 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 10 turns against the Pirates.

Walk-Offs

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo (6-for-11, two homers) and INF Javier Baez (5-for-7 with a home run) have enjoyed success against Taillon.

2. Pirates OF Gregory Polanco is 13-for-31 during an eight-game hitting streak and has six home runs against the Cubs – his most against any team.

3. Chicago OF/2B Ian Happ hit his 13th home run Saturday in his 50th major-league game, tying Kyle Schwarber for the most by a Cubs player in his first 50 games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Cubs 3