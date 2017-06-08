Mancini's 3-run HR in 11th lifts Orioles past Pirates

BALTIMORE -- Trey Mancini did not enter the game until the ninth inning, but he certainly made his presence felt after that.

Mancini's pinch-hit homer in the ninth sent the game into extra innings, and his three-run homer with two outs in the 11th gave the Baltimore Orioles a 9-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Baltimore (31-26, 9-1 in extra innings) started the winning rally when Joey Rickard singled with one out against Wade LeBlanc (3-2). Caleb Joseph drew a two-out walk, and Mancini crushed LeBlanc's first pitch deep into the seats in left field.

Mancini went 2-for-2 with five RBIs; it was the third time he hit multiple homers this year. It was his first walk-off homer.

"That was definitely something I wasn't expecting before the game tonight," Mancini said. "Again, baseball is the game where you never know what can happen."

Mychal Givens (6-0) got the win after throwing a scoreless 11th. LeBlanc lost for the second straight night.

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said losing like this two nights in a row is certainly tough to swallow.

"They're challenging; there's no doubt," Hurdle said. "You come in and you're able to put some runs up and the other team is able to come back and tie you up late and then walk you off; it's tough. It's happened to us before. You never like it."

The Orioles rallied late for a second consecutive night, scoring four in the ninth to tie it. Closer Tony Watson came on with runners on second and third and no outs and allowed a sacrifice fly and J.J. Hardy's RBI double, which cut the deficit to 6-4.

Mancini hit a tying two-run homer with two outs off Watson -- on a 2-2 count.

Watson now has blown saves in back-to-back games and clearly was frustrated to see this happen for the second time in 24 hours.

"Being the closer, you're supposed to close out games," Watson said. "No excuses. It's not happening. It's inexcusable. We've got a lead there late and guys put up runs and you have to get the job done."

The Pirates (26-33) had been in control as Jose Osuna (two-run homer), Max Moroff and Elias Diaz (both two-run doubles) helped them build a 6-1 lead after seven innings.

Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl allowed one run and four hits in five innings but did not win for the 11th straight start.

Baltimore starter Wade Miley suffered command issues again. He constantly fell behind in the count and allowed four runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Adam Jones started the Baltimore comeback with a solo homer in the eighth, which made it 6-2. Then came the four-run ninth.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the second when Moroff softly lined a two-run double to left.

Hyun Soo Kim cut the lead in half for Baltimore in the bottom of that inning with a sacrifice fly.

Pittsburgh made it 4-1 in the third when Diaz added another soft double, this one down the right-field line, that also scored two runs. Miley left after walking the next batter.

The Orioles also pulled third baseman Manny Machado after the third inning. Machado injured his hand in the second inning when Andrew McCutchen slid into it.

"It's a puncture (on the hand), pretty deep. It's not stitchable -- at least we didn't think it was," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "It's more on the top here, pretty deeply bruised, just kind of deep. It's an unfortunate slide, I can tell you that. We've had our share. I don't think Andrew was doing it maliciously. It certainly was an unfortunate execution of a slide. "

Showalter said X-rays were negative and they would do an MRI on Thursday.

NOTES: RHP Edwin Jackson was brought up from Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles are his 12th team. ... Orioles LHP Wade Miley hasn't made it past the fifth inning in seven of his 12 starts. ... Pirates C Francisco Cervelli was placed on the seven-day concussion list after getting hit in the face mask Tuesday. ... 2B Max Moroff got his second major league hit in the second inning, a two-run double that gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead.