McCutchen, Taillon lead Pirates past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- A pair of home runs from Andrew McCutchen and a relentless effort by Jameson Taillon lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Despite running into a high pitch count, Taillon battled every batter the Phillies sent to the plate, striking out a career-high nine in five scoreless innings and improving to 5-2 with a team-best 2.73 ERA. He extended his scoreless streak to 11 1/3 innings in his fifth start since recovering from surgery to treat testicular cancer.

"Very gritty," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Taillon's performance. "It's rare where he's under 50 percent first-pitch strikes. It's also been rare that he gets nine punchouts, so his stuff was playing. The curveball got better as the game went on and the two-seam fastball location, execution, and I think he worked with a tight strike zone. ...

"He had to power through five innings and (102) pitches and kept them off the plate, to his credit, which he's showing an uncanny ability to do for a guy in his second year in major league starting pitching."

Pirates left-hander Felipe Rivero notched his fourth save of the season, allowing the tying run to reach the plate in the ninth inning but finally getting Freddy Galvis to strike out looking to end the game.

Pittsburgh rebounded after being blanked Monday night for the first time since May 30.

The Pirates opened the scoring in the third with a sacrifice fly by John Jaso. Pittsburgh loaded the bases with one out after Phillies starter Mark Leiter Jr. walked Adam Frazier, hit Josh Harrison and gave up a line-drive single to McCutchen. Jaso popped out to center, scoring Frazier, but Harrison was caught trying to reach third to end the inning.

McCutchen, the reigning National League Player of the Month whose name keeps popping up in trade rumors, continues to swing a hot bat.

He sent a pair of solo home runs over the left field fence in the sixth and the eighth for his 14th career multi-homer game. He has 16 homers on the year.

After overcoming his early-season struggles, McCutcheon is in a groove.

"I love it, I think about it all day," McCutchen said. "You go through these stretches, but for me, I'm just trying to remain consistent with where I'm at. ... I'm cool. I'm good with it. I think about it all night, why not?"

Leiter, making his first career start at Citizens Bank Park, fell to 1-1 this season but lowered his ERA to 4.08. He worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, striking out five and giving up four hits and two walks. He was lifted in the sixth in favor of Luis Garcia after serving up the first solo home run to McCutchen and plunking David Freese, his second hit batter of the game.

"Leiter pitched well enough to win," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He knows how to pitch. I like him a lot."

The Phillies stranded three runners on third base in the first four innings, constantly threatening but not capitalizing on their opportunities in leaving 11 on base.

"From my perspective, you've got to be ready to hit early in the count so you don't get to two strikes," Mackanin said. "You get a pitch early in the count you can put in play, you're going to drive in runs. You don't want to get behind when the pitcher can expand the strike zone on you. Plus, in my opinion, we take too many good pitches to hit, especially with two strikes and men in scoring position."

Philadelphia threatened a comeback in the seventh, loading the bases with one out for Aaron Altherr. Pirates reliever Juan Nicasio entered and got Altherr to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The game entered a rain delay as a quick, heavy burst swept through in the bottom of the eighth inning. Play resumed 22 minutes later.

NOTES: Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen earned his NL monthly honor after hitting .411 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in June. ... Phillies RHP Pat Neshek was selected to the NL team for the All-Star Game. Thirty-three of his 35 appearances this season have been scoreless. ... This is the first time the Pirates played on July 4 in Philadelphia since the teams played a doubleheader in 1963. ... The rubber match is set for Wednesday night. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (6-7, 4.51 ERA) will take the mound against Phillies rookie RHP Ben Lively (1-3, 3.72 ERA).