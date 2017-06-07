Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Antonio Bastardo (left quad strain) has looked solid on his rehab assignment. He threw two-plus scoreless innings Monday for Triple-A Indianapolis. He allowed four hits with one strikeout and one walk out of the bullpen. "He's continuing to work his way back," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. Bastardo has a 3.80 ERA in 14 appearances for the Pirates this season.

RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer) will make a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Indianapolis in Toledo. That will be his third rehab start and he has not had any setbacks. Taillon could return to the club next week, according to manager Clint Hurdle. Taillon is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts for Pittsburgh.

1B Josh Bell served as the designated hitter in the series opener Tuesday against Baltimore. The Orioles plan to start LHP Wade Miley on the second game, and Hurdle might use another player at that spot for the matchup. "Left-hander on the mound could mean something different," manager Clint Hurdle said. "Miley seems to be on a little bit of a roll right now." Bell went 1-for-4 with a run.

RF Gregory Polanco was back in the lineup for the opener in Baltimore after being held out Sunday for a regular day of rest. Polanco has battled through an ankle injury. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Orioles.

C Chris Stewart (left hamstring strain) performed baseball activities Tuesday, manager Clint Hurdle confirmed. Stewart has made some progress since going on the DL on May 30. If there are no setbacks, he could begin a rehab assignment as early as next week. Stewart has appeared in only 16 games, batting .225.

C Francisco Cervelli took a ball off his mask in the ninth inning Tuesday against Baltimore and was forced to leave the game. Cervelli was being tested for a concussion and his status is uncertain. He went 0-for-4 and is batting .252.

RHP Ivan Nova left the game Tuesday against Baltimore with left knee inflammation. The injury occurred after he gave up back-to-back homers in the seventh inning. Nova allowed three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk in six-plus innings. He has gone at least six innings in each of his 12 starts this season. He said the injured knee was not the reason for the homers. "They have a really heavy hitting lineup, especially with the big right handers," Nova said. "You have to be really careful with them. The first homer, I just stayed up in the zone. I thought it was a good pitch. The other was a high curve and he still hit it out. You have to be careful with those guys."