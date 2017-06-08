Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Jacob Stallings was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace C Francisco Cervelli (seven-day concussion disabled list) on Wednesday. Back-up C Chris Stewart already is on the disabled list because of hamstring issues.

RHP Chad Kuhl has battled through a frustrating season. He won his first start in April but has gone 11 in a row without a win. He nearly got one Wednesday but the Pirates could not hold a five-run lead and dropped a 9-6 decision in Baltimore. Still, Kuhl allowed just one run in five innings and pitched better.

2B Max Moroff had one major league hit and one RBI before Wednesday. He added to those totals with a two-run double -- the first of his career -- down the left-field line off LHP Wade Miley in the second that gave the Pirates an early 2-0 lead.

LHP Tony Watson is probably very happy to get away from Camden Yards. He blew a save for the second straight night Wednesday, giving up a pinch-hit two-run homer to PH/LF Trey Mancini in the ninth that forced extra innings. Watson has blown five saves this season. "No excuses. It's not happening, " Watson said. "It's inexcusable. We've got a lead there late and guys put up runs and you have to get the job done."

C Francisco Cervelli went on the seven-day concussion disabled list before Wednesday's game. He had a foul ball hit him in the mask during Tuesday's loss.

LHP Wade LeBlanc also did not have a lot of fun in Baltimore. He lost for the second straight night when giving up a three-run homer to LF Trey Mancini in the 11th to give the Orioles a 9-6 victory. LeBlanc entered the series at 3-0 but lost two straight games. "We're doing some good things," manager Clint Hurdle said. "We're just not able to finish off games."

RHP Ivan Nova (left knee inflammation) appears fine and should not have to miss a start, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Wednesday. Nova came out of Tuesday's game because of the knee issue but is getting treatment and progressing.