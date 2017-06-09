Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Johnny Barbato was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis before the game. Barbato had a 4.84 ERA in 15 games. The Pirates acquired Barbato in a trade with the New York Yankees on April 17.

RHP Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He pitched one inning, allowing two hits. The 24-year-old Lithuanian was the first MLB player born in his country when he made his debut on April 24. He had a 3.58 ERA in 21 games with Indianapolis.

RHP Gerrit Cole gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings. He failed to pitch beyond the fifth inning for his fourth consecutive start. In that span, he has allowed 23 runs in 19 1/3 innings. It is the worst four-game stretch of his career.

RHP Ivan Nova said his left knee feels fine and he should be able to make his next scheduled start. Nova was removed from his last start June 6 in Baltimore with left knee inflammation.