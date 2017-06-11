Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz replaced C Jacob Stallings, who was 2-for-5 with two runs Friday, behind the plate. Diaz, who was 3-for-3 with two runs and one walk, batted seventh with SS Jordy Mercer moving back to the eighth spot.

RHP A.J. Schugel was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He is 2-2 with a 3.84 ERA in 41 major league appearances in his career. He has yet to pitch for the Pirates this season.

RHP Pat Light was designated for assignment. With the Pirates this season, Light is 0-1 with an 11.34 ERA in 17 appearances.

RHP Edgar Santana made his MLB debut on Saturday after replacing RHP Trevor Williams to start the fifth inning. He allowed one run and three hits with two strikeouts in one inning.

RHP Dovydas Neverauskas was optioned to Triple- A Indianapolis. He had been called up on June 8. He has posted a 3.58 ERA in 21 appearances for Indianapolis. He made his major league debut in April.

RHP Jameson Taillon will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies on Monday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, barely a month after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer. The 25-year-old right-hander has not pitched since May 3. He went on the disabled list because of groin discomfort, but five days later he underwent surgery for suspected, and later confirmed, testicular cancer. Taillon resumed baseball activities a few days later and had three productive rehab starts in the minors.

RHP Jameson Taillon will come off the disabled list and pitch Monday against the Colorado Rockies. He last pitched May 4 before he underwent surgery for testicular cancer. Taillon is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts during his second MLB season.

RHP Tyler Glasnow was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. He was 2-6 with a 7.45 ERA in 12 starts this season, his second in MLB. He allowed seven runs (six earned) through four innings in the Pirates' 12-7 loss to the Marlins on Friday. Pittsburgh drafted Glasnow in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft.

CF Andrew McCutchen doubled in each of his first two at-bats Saturday. His second double was the 500th extra-base hit of his career. McCutchen became the eighth player in Pirates history to reach that milestone.