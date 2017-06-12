Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double and scored a run. He is filling in for Francisco Cervelli, on the disabled list with a concussion. Diaz has reached base in all eight of his starts this season. "He's having a blast. Big hits. Swinging the bat aggressively," manager Clint Hurdle said. Diaz said offense has been a priority. "In my hitting, I try to work every day, stay inside the ball and use the whole field," he said.

LHP Felipe Rivero pitched 1 1/3 spotless innings to earn his second save. Although Rivero and Juan Nicasio are being used somewhat interchangeably as the closer, depending on the situation, it certainly appears the Rivero is the front-runner for that job since Tony Watson got demoted.

CF Andrew McCutchen, stuck close to the .200 mark for much of the early part of the season, continued to raise his average. He was 2-for-4 with a triple, leaving his average at .251. He is 22-for-55 (.400) in 15 games since he moved down to sixth in the lineup. "It's baseball. You have to just keep working, keep working, keep working," he said. "That's all I've been doing. That's what I'm going to continue to keep doing. What it takes, that's what I'm going to keep doing and, hopefully, we can keep getting some wins." In the sixth, McCutchen acrobatically leaped high over Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto to try to avoid a tag, although Realmuto was able to reach up and tag him out. "Luckily, I didn't get hurt," McCutchen said, laughing. It was just one of those things. The throw was going to beat me, and he was going to be there waiting. I was trying to make something out of nothing. I didn't win."

RHP Ivan Nova (6-4) was perfect through three innings, including striking out the side in the second. He allowed one hit, a single, struck out four and walked none in six innings, and has given up two earned runs or fewer in six of his 13 starts. He also has pitched at least six innings in all 13 of his starts. The last Pirates pitcher to last at least six innings in each of his first 13 starts was Eddie Solomon, who did it in all l7 starts in 1981. Nova got pulled for a pinch-hitter, but not because of his performance. Pittsburgh had just taken a 3-0 lead, chased Miami starter Jeff Locke and wanted to sustain the rally. "It was a run thing -- bases loaded, one out. Trying to blow it open," manager Clint Hurdle said. Nova understood. "I wanted to keep going, but there was a situation where we had guys on base and we wanted to extend that lead," he said.