Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jameson Taillon was reinstated from the disabled list to make his first start since May 4. Taillon, who had surgery to treat testicular cancer, pitched five scoreless innings in his return.

2B Josh Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. In that streak, he is hitting .395 with four RBIs

INF Phil Gosselin was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Since being recalled on June 2, Gosselin had appeared in five games and gone 1-for-8 with one RBI and two strikeouts. He's hitting .135 on the season.

RHP Shane Baz was selected by the Pirates with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the MLB Draft. Baz is 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds and will turn 18 on June 17. Baz was a member of the 2016 under-18 U.S. National Team that won a gold medal in the Pan-Am Championships.