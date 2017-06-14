Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with two home runs. Since May 26, McCutchen has gone 25-for-63 (.397). His batting average has climbed from a season low of .200 on May 23 to .255.

C Chris Stewart has been performing baserunning drills in Pittsburgh as he returns from a strained left hamstring. Stewart has been on the disabled list since May 30.

RHP Gerrit Cole snapped a four-start streak of subpar performances, throwing seven three-hit innings and allowing just one run against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Cole had given up four or more runs and thrown five or fewer innings in four straight.

1B John Jaso hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run. It was Jaso's fourth home run and second pinch-hit home run of the season. He is hitting .400 (6-for-15) as a pinch hitter this year.